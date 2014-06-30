FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's sees limited impact from U.S. pension rules on states, local govs
June 30, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said new pension accounting standards for U.S. state and local governments were likely to have limited credit impacts.

The new standards, Government Accounting Standards Board (GASB) 67 and 68, require pension plans and issuers to disclose the sensitivity of liabilities to a 100 basis point change in the discount rate.

The ratings agency said the accounting standards will change with pension plan disclosures for fiscal year 2014 and bond issuer disclosures for fiscal year 2015. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore)

