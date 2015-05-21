FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's cuts Puerto Rico's general obligation debt rating to 'Caa2'
May 21, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Moody's cuts Puerto Rico's general obligation debt rating to 'Caa2'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday downgraded Puerto Rico’s general obligation and guaranteed bonds to ‘Caa2’ from ‘Caa1’, and cut the rating on its Government Development Bank’s (GDB) notes to ‘Ca’ from ‘Caa1’.

The ‘Caa2’ rating falls in the ‘extremely speculative’ category, while the ‘Ca’ rating indicates default or little prospect for recovery.

Cash resources at the GDB may be fully depleted by August-end in the absence of market access or emergency actions to preserve cash, Moody’s said, adding that about $54.8 billion was affected by Thursday’s rating actions on Puerto Rico.

“We believe that the commonwealth (of Puerto Rico) will not be able to complete its planned financing (which was to replenish cash at the GDB) before the end of the fiscal year,” Moody’s said in a statement.

The outlook for all affected securities remains negative, Moody’s said. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru)

