FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico's debt restructuring law raises default risk - Moody's
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico's debt restructuring law raises default risk - Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s new debt restructuring law will increase the default risk for public corporations, Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday.

The law “signals the Commonwealth’s diminished willingness to support public corporations that have historically relied on the commonwealth’s general tax revenues to pay for operating deficits and borrowing needs,” Moody’s said.

The law, passed last Wednesday, lays out a bankruptcy-like process for some public corporations. It applies to semi-autonomous public authorities that manage Puerto Rico’s infrastructure and are unable to pay their debts. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.