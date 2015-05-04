FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's downgrades Paterson, N.J., rating to Ba1 from Baa2
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

Moody's downgrades Paterson, N.J., rating to Ba1 from Baa2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday it downgraded its rating on Paterson, New Jersey, to Ba1 from Baa2, citing the city’s weak financial position and its reliance on state aid.

Moody's also cut the city's short-term rating to MIG 3 from MIG 2, saying its credit quality has been cut to below investment grade. (bit.ly/1EMhwf8)

The downgrade affects about $61.4 million of the city’s outstanding debt and $15 million of bond anticipation notes, the ratings agency said.

Weehawken, New Jersey, escaped a downgrade from Moody‘s, which warned several New Jersey cities in March that their ratings could be cut because of the state’s own weak finances. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.