Moody's downgrades Paterson, N.J., rating to Ba1 from Baa2

May 4 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday it downgraded its rating on Paterson, New Jersey, to Ba1 from Baa2, citing the city’s weak financial position and its reliance on state aid.

Moody's also cut the city's short-term rating to MIG 3 from MIG 2, saying its credit quality has been cut to below investment grade. (bit.ly/1EMhwf8)

The downgrade affects about $61.4 million of the city’s outstanding debt and $15 million of bond anticipation notes, the ratings agency said.

Weehawken, New Jersey, escaped a downgrade from Moody‘s, which warned several New Jersey cities in March that their ratings could be cut because of the state’s own weak finances. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)