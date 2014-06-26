FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Puerto Rico power authority
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Puerto Rico power authority

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds rationale, background, quote, Fitch, S&P, Puerto Rico legislation)

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service cut its rating of Puerto Rico’s power authority to Ba3 from Ba2 on Thursday, becoming the final credit rating agency to downgrade the struggling public corporation on concerns about liquidity.

The cut comes a day after Puerto Rico’s governor unveiled legislation that would allow the territory’s corporations unable to pay their debts to restructure their finances and operations.

Earlier this month, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services and Fitch Ratings downgraded the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or PREPA, saying expiring lines of credit pose immediate threats to PREPA’s liquidity.

PREPA is currently negotiating to extend the lines of credit, and there is uncertainty if Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank will step in if those negotiations fail.

“Even if PREPA is able to address its immediate liquidity issues, the company faces continuing challenges over the next several years,” Moody’s said.

Moody’s said the authority also must confront negative cash flow, high electricity rates, high rates of non-payment, and “perceived constraints on raising revenues to fund a sizeable capital spending program needed to convert electricity generation from high-cost oil to lower-cost natural gas.”

The governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, has also introduced legislation to authorize a bond sale of $60 million for capital improvement projects. Puerto Rico’s legislative session ends June 30. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.