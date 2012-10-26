FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's raises full-year profit forecast again
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Moody's raises full-year profit forecast again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s Corp reported a higher quarterly profit and the bond-rating company raised its full-year profit forecast for the second time in two months.

The company said it expects full-year profit of between $2.95 and $3.05 per share, up from its previous range of between $2.76 and $2.86 per share.

Moody’s also raised its pro-forma earnings forecast to between $2.89 and $2.99 per share.

The credit rating and financial research company had raised its full-year profit forecast last month on stronger growth in its corporate bond rating and analytics businesses.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $183.9 million, or 81 cents per share, from $130.7 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 30 percent to $688.5 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.