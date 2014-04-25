FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's profit beats estimates as analytics unit revenue rises
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Moody's profit beats estimates as analytics unit revenue rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* First-qtr adj earnings $0.97/shr vs est $0.91

* Revenue at analytics unit rises 15 pct

* Reaffirms full-year earnings view of $3.90-$4.00/shr

April 25 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Moody’s Corp reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by higher income from its analytics unit.

Net income attributable to Moody’s rose to $218 million, or $1 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $188.4 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, the company earned 97 cents per share, above analysts’ average estimate of 91 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased 5 percent to $767.2 million but fell short of the average analyst estimate of $770.2 million.

Revenue at Moody’s analytics division, which sells financial research and data for assessing risk, rose 15 percent to $241.4 million, helped in part by the company’s acquisition of Amba Investment Services.

The analytics department has helped Moody’s weather a slowdown in bond issuance. Bond rating still forms the bulk of Moody’s revenue and that unit’s revenue rose less than 1 percent to $525.8 million.

The global bond markets, which hit record highs last year due to historic low interest rates, were muted during the first two months of the year.

Moody’s along with Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services, and Fitch Ratings, owned by Fimalac SA‘s, have a 95 percent share of the credit rating market.

McGraw Hill Financial Inc, which owns Standard & Poor‘s, reports results next week.

Moody’s reaffirmed its full-year forecast for earnings of $3.90 to $4.00 per share and revenue growth percentage in high-single digits.

Moody’s shares, which have risen about 45 percent in the year to Thursday’s close, were little changed at $79.33 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.