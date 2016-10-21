FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Moody's says DoJ preparing complaint alleging violations
#Market News
October 21, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

REFILE-Moody's says DoJ preparing complaint alleging violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name to Moody's Investors Service from Moody's Investor Services in paragraph 1)

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Moody's Corp, parent of ratings agency Moody's Investors Service, said on Friday the U.S. Justice Department was preparing a civil complaint against the company, alleging violations of federal law in the run-up to the financial crisis.

The complaint alleges Moody's violated the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act while rating residential mortgage-backed securities and collateralized debt obligations.

Moody's has periodically received subpoenas and inquiries from government authorities, including the Department of Justice, related to the global credit crisis of 2008.

The company also reported that third-quarter net income attributable to Moody's rose 10.2 percent to $255.3 million for the three months ended Sept. 30. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

