Moody's cuts rating on Russia's government bond to Baa3
January 16, 2015 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

Moody's cuts rating on Russia's government bond to Baa3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s cut its rating on Russia’s government bond to Baa3 from Baa2, warning that a weakening rouble and the recent slump in oil prices could dampen the country’s already subdued growth prospects.

Moody's also placed Russia's rating on review for further downgrade. (bit.ly/1E86WxJ)

Moody’s said it would assess the resiliency of the government’s balance sheet, especially its foreign currency reserves cushion, to both the rating agency’s baseline forecast for oil prices and to the risk of a further decline in oil prices. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru)

