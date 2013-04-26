FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's, S&P settle lawsuits over SIV investments
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2013 / 10:40 PM / in 4 years

Moody's, S&P settle lawsuits over SIV investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Settlements have been reached in two long-running lawsuits seeking to hold Moody’s Investors Service and Standard & Poor’s responsible for misleading investors about the safety of risky debt vehicles that they rated.

The lawsuits had accused Moody’s and S&P of negligent misrepresentation over their activities regarding the Cheyne and Rhinebridge structured investment vehicles.

An S&P spokesman confirmed on Friday that the cases have settled. Moody’s and Morgan Stanley, which marketed both SIVs and helped structure the Rhinebridge SIV, have also settled, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Moody’s and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.