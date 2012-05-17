FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's downgrades 16 Spanish banks
May 17, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

Moody's downgrades 16 Spanish banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service cut the long-term debt and deposit ratings of 16 Spanish banks on Thursday, including Banco Santander, the euro zone’s largest, saying the government’s ability to support some banks had weakened.

All the institutions named were downgraded by at least one notch, while some suffered cuts up to three notches.

Moody’s cut Santander’s bank financial strength rating and standalone credit assessment by two notches to C/A3 from B-/A1. BBVA, Spain’s second largest lender, saw its ratings cut to A3/C/A3, with a negative outlook.

Spain’s banks, saddled with bad loans after a real estate boom went bust, are at the heart of the euro zone debt crisis because markets fear a state bailout would put a severe strain on the country’s already stretched public finances.

