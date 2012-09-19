RPT-U.S. states' outlook remains negative - Moody's

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ongoing macroeconomic risks and budgetary challenges prompted Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday to reiterate its negative outlook on U.S states for the fifth year in a row since the start of the recession in 2007.

“While the U.S. states remain strong with tax revenues having recovered modestly, states face persistent fiscal challenges due to the slow recovery of the U.S. economy, a weak global economic outlook and risks to states from federal downsizing,” said Ted Hampton, the author of the Moody’s report.