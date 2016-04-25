Turkish bank fundamentals under pressure despite rate cut - Moody's

ISTANBUL, April 25 (Reuters) - The financial fundamentals of Turkish banks are under pressure despite an interest rate cut last week which will likely lower their cost of funding, rating agency Moody’s said on Monday.

“Notwithstanding the credit-positive rate cut, the financial fundamentals of Turkish banks remain under downward pressure owing to an economic slowdown and dependence on confidence-driven wholesale market funding,” it said in a note.

Moody’s also said that the lira exchange rate had a direct bearing on bank profitability, with foreign currency funding accounting for up to half of the sector’s total liabilities.

“If the Turkish lira is pressured by expectations of a further interest rate reduction, it could reverse the benefits to the cost of funding which are due to the rate cut,” it said. (Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)