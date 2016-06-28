FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's cuts outlook on UK banking system, 12 banks after Brexit
June 28, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

Moody's cuts outlook on UK banking system, 12 banks after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service cut its outlook on the UK banking system to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’ on Tuesday, citing the referendum vote in favor of the UK leaving the European Union.

Moody's also cut the outlooks on the ratings of 12 UK banks and building societies, citing reduced profitability after the referendum vote. (bit.ly/2911JCv)

Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Santander UK plc were among the banks downgraded by Moody‘s.

“We expect lower economic growth and heightened uncertainty over the UK’s future trade relationship with the EU to lead to reduced demand for credit, higher credit losses and more volatile wholesale funding conditions for UK financial institutions,” Moody’s said in a statement. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

