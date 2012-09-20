FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Possible cut in Build America Bonds subsidy a negative-Moody's
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2012 / 7:50 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Possible cut in Build America Bonds subsidy a negative-Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The prospect that the U.S. government may reduce subsidies paid to issuers of Build America Bonds is a credit negative for the municipal bond sector, Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday.

A document released by the White House last week spelling out possible spending cuts under the so-called fiscal cliff at the end of 2012 showed that the U.S. Treasury could reduce payments for the 35 percent federal rebate on interest costs to BAB issuers by 7.6 percent next year. About $181 billion of the taxable debt was issued in 2009 and 2010.

“Cutting the subsidy effectively reduces revenue for BABs issuers and other similar subsidy programs,” Moody’s said in its weekly credit outlook.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.