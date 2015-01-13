FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's cuts Venezuela's debt rating as oil prices fall
January 13, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Moody's cuts Venezuela's debt rating as oil prices fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service cut its rating on Venezuela to Caa3 from Caa1, saying there was high risk of the country defaulting on its debt due to lower oil prices.

The rating agency raised the outlook to "stable" from "negative", with the view that even if the oil prices drop further, the losses to bondholders would be consistent with the current Caa3 rating. (bit.ly/1u1N3YM)

“The dramatic oil price drop, which we expect will be sustained, will negatively affect the balance of payments and will more than outweigh the potential benefits of future foreign investment inflows,” Moody’s said.

Moody’s said bondholder losses, which are likely to exceed 50 percent on the sovereign’s external debt instruments, are also one of the key reasons for the downgrade. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

