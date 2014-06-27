FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's cuts Ghana's sovereign rating
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Moody's cuts Ghana's sovereign rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Ghana’s sovereign rating to “B2” from “B1”, citing the African country’s rising debt burden and deteriorating debt affordability.

"The rating agency expects public debt to exceed 65 percent of GDP by the end of 2015 from 55.7 percent in 2013, mirrored by rising interest expenses relative to government revenues," Moody's said. (bit.ly/1pWYdJh)

Moody’s changed the country’s foreign-currency bond ceiling to “Ba3” from “Ba2” and the foreign-currency deposit ceiling to “B3” from “B2”.

The rating services maintained its negative outlook on the rating. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.