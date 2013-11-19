BRIEF-Moog to call 7 1/4% senior subordinated notes due in 2018

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Moog Inc : * To call 7 1/4% senior subordinated notes due in 2018 * Says notes, which are in the aggregate principal amount of $200 million, will

be repurchased at 103.625% on December 19, 2013 * Says notes will be redeemed using proceeds drawn from company’s U.S.

revolving credit facility * Says full year impact on EPS from redeeming the notes will be negligible * Says for the year ending September 27, 2014, diluted earnings per share are

expected to be between $3.90 and $4.10 * FY 2014 earnings per share view $4.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage