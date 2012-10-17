FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2012 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

Moore Capital hedge fund star Coffey to retire - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Greg Coffey, one of the European hedge fund industry’s best-known traders, is to retire, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Australian, who earned an estimated $300 million in 2007 according to Alpha Magazine and who turned down a reported $250 million bonus in 2008 when he quit fund firm GLG, plans to spend more time with his family, the source said.

His GC Emerging Macro hedge fund will be liquidated and the cash returned to investors, the source added.

