MOVES-Moore Stephens names Omar Ripon insurance industry group partner

Sept 17 (Reuters) - International accounting and consultancy firm Moore Stephens said it appointed Omar Ripon as a partner in its insurance industry group.

Ripon will be responsible for advising insurers on all aspects of Solvency II and provide broader strategic risk management advice.

He has 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, specializing as a risk and capital management professional, the company said.

Ripon earlier worked as a risk advisory partner at a mid-tier firm and has also held senior risk positions in the insurance industry and Big 4. (Reporting By Simon Jennings)