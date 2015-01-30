FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Advanced Materials names Cobham exec as CEO
#Basic Materials
January 30, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

Morgan Advanced Materials names Cobham exec as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Morgan Advanced Materials Plc said on Friday it had appointed Pete Raby as chief executive, effective Aug. 1.

Raby is presently president of Cobham Plc’s communications and connectivity sector, Morgan Advanced Materials said.

The maker of insulation products, which last month spurred a takeover offer from ceramic mould maker Vesuvius Plc, said in late September that its Chief Executive Mark Robertshaw would step down.

Kevin Dangerfield will remain as interim CEO until Raby assumes office. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
