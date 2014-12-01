FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vesuvius gives up Morgan Advanced pursuit after being rejected
December 1, 2014

Vesuvius gives up Morgan Advanced pursuit after being rejected

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Vesuvius Plc said it had decided not to make an offer for Morgan Advanced Materials Plc after the latter’s board rejected an initial proposal by Vesuvius without any discussions.

Vesuvius, a maker of ceramic moulds and lining for steelmakers and foundries, said on Monday that it had made a preliminary proposal to the board of Morgan Advanced over the past month for an all-share merger between the two.

Morgan Advanced makes carbon and ceramic-based high-temperature insulation products.

Vesuvius shares closed down 0.4 percent at 416.3 pence on Friday, while Morgan Advanced’s stock closed up 0.3 percent at 291.8 pence. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

