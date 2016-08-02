BofA, Morgan Stanley must face fraud lawsuit over mortgage securities

Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley & Co must face a lawsuit alleging fraud in the sale of $32 million in notes from a collateralized debt obligation bundling toxic mortgage-backed securities.

In a decision filed on Friday, Justice Jeffrey Oing of New York state Supreme Court declined to dismiss the complaint, refusing to toss a claim that the banks misrepresented the quality of assets in the $500 million CDO issue and the risk of loss for the $32 million of notes the investors' purchased in 2007.

