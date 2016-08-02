FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BofA, Morgan Stanley must face fraud lawsuit over mortgage securities
August 2, 2016 / 11:03 AM / a year ago

BofA, Morgan Stanley must face fraud lawsuit over mortgage securities

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley & Co must face a lawsuit alleging fraud in the sale of $32 million in notes from a collateralized debt obligation bundling toxic mortgage-backed securities.

In a decision filed on Friday, Justice Jeffrey Oing of New York state Supreme Court declined to dismiss the complaint, refusing to toss a claim that the banks misrepresented the quality of assets in the $500 million CDO issue and the risk of loss for the $32 million of notes the investors' purchased in 2007.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aMEBJI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
