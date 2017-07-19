UPDATE 1-British construction company Morgan Sindall raises forecast

(Adds analyst comments, details, share movement)

By Esha Vaish

July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Morgan Sindall said a strong performance by its office installation and refurbishment business and improving construction margins would lift its full-year results ahead of its expectations.

Morgan Sindall's shares rose as much as 10 percent in early trade to their highest since 2007. The announcement comes after a turbulent few months for the construction and support services sector, with a number of companies having announced writedowns or issued profit warnings.

The company said its pretax profit was expected to jump 45 percent to around 23.5 million pounds ($30.61 million) in the six months to June 30.

It did not disclose its full-year expectations. Analysts at Jefferies forecast full-year pretax profit of about 59 million pounds, up from a previous target of 53 million pounds.

Chief Executive John Morgan said the improvement was driven by a strong performance in its office fitting division, particularly in London, which had been expected to be weaker after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

"We thought there would be a bigger impact from Brexit and we haven't seen that impact as of yet," Morgan told Reuters.

Shares were up 4.3 percent by 0842 GMT.

"Morgan Sindall has knocked the first half out of the park. After recent events in the (construction) sector, strong performance is something to write home about," Jefferies analysts wrote.

Carillion, one of the largest British construction companies, said last Monday that it would book a 845 million pound ($1.1 billion) writedown, prompting its CEO's exit, a profit warning and suspension of its dividend.

Balfour Beatty and Galliford Try have already booked similar writedowns, and Morgan Sindall aims to raise its construction margins back to an industry standard of 2 percent.

Morgan said that the company had been more selective on jobs and worked to ensure higher efficiency on current projects to drive the improvement.

"It's really important that we only really take the jobs where we feel we have all the skills," Morgan said. "We have been more selective on jobs for the last year and that's beginning to help." ($1 = 0.7678 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)