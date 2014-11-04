Morgan Stanley may face legal claims from U.S. government-filing

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday that it is responding to potential legal claims from government entities, including the U.S. Department of Justice and several state attorneys general over mortgage securities.

The Wall Street bank said some matters with government entities, which are part of the RMBS Working Group of the Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force, are in “advanced stages.” The matters include investigations related to its due diligence on loans it purchased for securitization, its communications with ratings agencies, its disclosures to investors and its handling of servicing and foreclosure-related issues.

Morgan Stanley made the disclosure in its quarterly 10-Q filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chris Reese)