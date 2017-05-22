FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Morgan Stanley shareholders approve executive compensation plan
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 22, 2017 / 6:44 PM / 3 months ago

Morgan Stanley shareholders approve executive compensation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 22 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's executive compensation plan received the support of over 90 percent of its shareholders at the bank's annual meeting in its Purchase, New York wealth management headquarters on Monday.

Morgan Stanley avoided protests that dominated other Wall Street firm's annual meetings this year. JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon faced activists during the bank's annual meeting last week who demanded answers about his role on a White House business council.

Morgan Stanley awarded Gorman $22.5 million in 2016, up 7 percent from the year ago period. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in Purchase, New York)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.