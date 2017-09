Aug 15 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley & Co Inc must pay $4.5 million to Citigroup’s Banamex unit which alleged the firm had allowed funds in a family’s trust account to be used to repay third-party loans without its authorization, according to a ruling on Friday.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman declined to immediately comment. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)