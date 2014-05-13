FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley hires senior Barclays executive - NYT
May 13, 2014

Morgan Stanley hires senior Barclays executive - NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has hired a senior Barclays Plc executive, the New York Times reported, citing an internal memo from the U.S. bank.

Morgan Stanley has hired Brad Whitman as a vice chairman in its financial institutions group, the report said on Tuesday. (r.reuters.com/gun39v)

Whitman, who served as the head of mergers for financial institutions at Barclays, joins the recent drain of bankers from the British company as it moves to scale down its investment banking operation.

He was involved in Capital One’s $9 billion takeover of ING Direct USA and Barclays’ $15.2 billion sale of its Barclays Global Investors unit to BlackRock Inc. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

