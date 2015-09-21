FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Morgan Stanley adviser pleads guilty in connection with data breach
September 21, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Morgan Stanley adviser pleads guilty in connection with data breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A former Morgan Stanley financial adviser who was fired in connection with a major breach of client information pleaded guilty on Monday to obtaining confidential records from a bank computer.

Galen Marsh, who worked in Morgan Stanley’s private wealth management division, entered the plea in federal court in Manhattan. The plea came nine months after the bank announced it had fired him in connection with a data breach that resulted in account information for hundreds of clients getting published online. (Reporting by Joseph Ax)

