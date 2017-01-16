FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Morgan Stanley gets regulatory nod to raise China securities JV stake - source
January 16, 2017

Morgan Stanley gets regulatory nod to raise China securities JV stake - source

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has received China securities regulator's approval to boost its stake in its Chinese securities venture to the maximum permissible 49 percent, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, making it the first bank to get such a nod.

The confirmation came after the Shanghai office of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) posted on its website it had approved the important terms of the articles of association of joint venture Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities Co Ltd.

China allowed foreign banks to boost holdings in securities joint ventures to a maximum 49 percent in 2012 from the previous cap of a third. However, foreign investments banks so far have not raised their stakes.

Morgan Stanley, which earlier along with its Chinese partner Huaxin Securities agreed to a proposal to raise the U.S. bank's stake in their joint venture to 49 percent from 33.3 percent, declined to comment. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, John Ruwitch and Julie Zhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

