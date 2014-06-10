FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley CEO expects commodities sales to close in 3rd qtr
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 8:31 PM / 3 years ago

Morgan Stanley CEO expects commodities sales to close in 3rd qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley will “probably” close sales of two physical commodities businesses in the third quarter, Chief Executive James Gorman said on Tuesday.

The Wall Street bank is in the process of selling a global oil merchanting business to Russian energy company Rosneft, as well as its ownership stake in TransMontaigne to NGL Energy Partners.

The fate of the Rosneft deal came into question because of Western sanctions on Russian officials, though both parties have said they expect the transaction to close later this year. Gorman made his latest comments at a Morgan Stanley conference, where he also outlined the bank’s progress in shedding risky assets, growing revenue and reducing costs. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.