Breakingviews: Morgan Stanley boss may get biggest deferral bonus

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Morgan Stanley’s latest fiddle on pay should help boss James Gorman inch closer to his earnings target. The investment bank is deferring fewer annual bonuses. The plan was a handy way to help slash costs in leaner days not long ago. Reversing the policy will remove expenses that had been baked into future years. That should boost returns.

Forcing dealmakers to wait for up to 80 percent of their annual incentive payouts served two purposes. First, the way deferrals are accounted for meant Morgan Stanley could postpone booking some of each year’s bill. Second, it positioned Gorman and the bank as leaders on reforming a culture of excessive bonuses.

The Morgan Stanley chief executive had been hoping rivals might follow his lead. In an interview at the start of 2012, he even told employees to “just leave” if they were unhappy. The usual sheep-like mentality on Wall Street didn’t take hold in this instance, though. Instead, fears grew inside Morgan Stanley that its bankers might be poached.

Postponing pay invites another problem, too. Any institution that does so must eventually account for it in full. Stock-based bonuses can be particularly punitive over time. Morgan Stanley’s shares are up 135 percent since the start of 2012 and have nearly doubled since the start of last year. That’s on a par with other banks, but the higher deferral rate adds to the cost of issuing shares.

The revised policy, in which only half of bonuses will be postponed, won’t affect previous stock awards, but will reduce the effect of future grants. And Morgan Stanley is also accelerating earlier deferred cash awards. The total cost of the changes is an estimated $1.2 billion.

There’s potentially good news for shareholders, though. By taking the financial hit in one shot this quarter, it should slash the pay tab for a couple years, even after allowing for the higher cost of booking new awards. The change could save some $400 million in 2015, according to UBS. That would add 0.6 percentage points to Morgan Stanley’s return on equity. It’s an accounting sleight of hand, but might get Gorman to his 10 percent target quicker. For him, that would be an accelerated bonus.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Morgan Stanley said on Dec. 5 that it would accelerate paying out some deferred cash bonuses from recent years. The firm also will reduce the deferral rate on future bonus payments to 50 percent from 80 percent.

- The bank expects the move to add about $1.2 billion to its compensation and benefits expenses for the fourth quarter and the year.

- In an email to employees obtained by Reuters, Morgan Stanley chief executive wrote: “Now that our business strategy is in place and the firm’s performance has stabilized, it is time to bring our deferral policy to an appropriate long-term level, in line with the rest of the industry.”

- SEC filing: 1.usa.gov/1wTvFG7 (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)