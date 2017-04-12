BRIEF-Material Handling Systems updates on deal with Thomas H. Lee Partners
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
April 12 Morgan Stanley's chief compliance officer Billy Fenrich is leaving the firm just over a year after being named to the position.
Fenrich will be replaced by Raul Yanes, according to an internal Morgan Stanley memo reviewed by Reuters, which was confirmed by a firm spokesman.
Yanes was most recently a litigation partner at the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell and has also served in a number of senior positions under president George W. Bush, including staff secretary and assistant to the president and senior counselor to the attorney general. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York)
* Soros Fund Management reports 10.66 pct passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of April 12 versus 5.31 percent as of Jan 12 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouXcNj) Further company coverage: