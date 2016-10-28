FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley COO Jim Rosenthal to retire at end of year -memo
October 28, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley COO Jim Rosenthal to retire at end of year -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

By Olivia Oran

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Chief Operating Officer Jim Rosenthal will retire at the end of the year, according to an internal memo sent to employees by CEO James Gorman on Friday.

Rosenthal, who helped oversee the integration of Morgan Stanley with Smith Barney, will continue to serve as a senior adviser at the Wall Street firm, the memo said.

A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Rosenthal served with other top Morgan Stanley executives on its operating committee and helped to lead many of the firm's efforts in technology, operations and cybersecurity.

He joined Morgan Stanley in 2008 from real estate firm Tishman Speyer, where he had served as chief financial officer. He became chief operating officer in 2011.

Morgan Stanley has not yet named a replacement for Rosenthal.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr and Cynthia Osterman

