By Olivia Oran
Oct 28 Morgan Stanley Chief Operating Officer Jim Rosenthal will retire at the end of the year, according to an internal memo sent to employees by CEO James Gorman on Friday.
Rosenthal, who helped oversee the integration of Morgan Stanley with Smith Barney, will continue to serve as a senior adviser at the Wall Street firm, the memo said.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Rosenthal served with other top Morgan Stanley executives on its operating committee and helped to lead many of the firm's efforts in technology, operations and cybersecurity.
He joined Morgan Stanley in 2008 from real estate firm Tishman Speyer, where he had served as chief financial officer. He became chief operating officer in 2011.
Morgan Stanley has not yet named a replacement for Rosenthal.
Oct 28 Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Friday said U.S. regulators had declined to approve their experimental treatment for rheumatoid arthritis because of manufacturing deficiencies.
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took up a case testing free speech rights in the digital age, agreeing to decide whether a North Carolina law banning convicted sex offenders from Facebook and other social media sites runs afoul of the Constitution.