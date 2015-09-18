ON THE MOVE-Credit Suisse brokers in L.A. jump to Morgan Stanley

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Three brokers left Credit Suisse Group’s Century City office in Los Angeles to join a Morgan Stanley branch in the city on Friday, a Morgan Stanley spokeswoman said.

The brokerage team is led by Stan Trilling, 76, and also includes Harry Suh and Darren Edwards. They had been with Credit Suisse for almost eight years. Previously, they worked together at UBS AG’s U.S. brokerage operations.

The team targets accounts of over $500,000, works with about 50 families and generated $4 million to $5 million of revenue in the past 12 months, said a person familiar with the team.

Credit Suisse fields a small force of about 250 brokers in the United States. Several in recent weeks said they are wrestling with rumors that the Swiss bank is considering shuttering the operation because its profits are lower and its costs much higher than in other parts of the wealth management business.

A company spokeswoman declined to comment on broker departures, but acknowledged that new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam is reviewing Credit Suisse’s businesses globally. He is expected to announce results of the review the week of Oct. 21.

Several brokers and executive recruiters said rival firms have been trying to lure away brokers, but that most are reluctant to leave until they hear Thiam’s plans. The Credit Suisse U.S. brokerage withdrew hiring offers that were made before the review began to more than five brokers, several sources said.

The U.S. brokerage operation is marketed in the Americas as Credit Suisse Private Bank. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz and Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by David Gregorio)