Morgan Stanley says wealth management employee stole client data

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said an employee stole data from up to 900 clients of its wealth management division, including account names and numbers, but there was no evidence of economic loss.

The bank said the employee had been fired and law enforcement and regulatory authorities had been advised.

Morgan Stanley said about 10 percent of its wealth management clients had been affected by the theft, which involved briefly posting the data on the Internet. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)