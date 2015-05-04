FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley sees $292 mln loss from Deutsche Bank lawsuit
May 4, 2015

Morgan Stanley sees $292 mln loss from Deutsche Bank lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Monday it could lose more than $290 million from a lawsuit by Deutsche Bank National Trust Co over the quality of about $735 million of the Wall Street firm’s mortgages.

Deutsche Bank in April last year filed a complaint that alleged Morgan Stanley had falsely represented the quality of the loans, the U.S. bank said in a regulatory filing.

The loans were in a trust backed by a Morgan Stanley unit in which the Deutsche Bank subsidiary was a trustee, the filing said.

Morgan Stanley said the Southern District of New York court last month denied in part the company’s motion to dismiss the case.

The bank estimated a loss of about $292 million, plus other costs, as a result of the judgment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

