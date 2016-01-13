N.Y. appeals court upholds dismissal of Dexia suit against Morgan Stanley

Jan 12 -

A New York appeals court has refused to revive a fraud case over toxic residential mortgage-backed securities filed against Morgan Stanley & Co by a onetime European banking giant that collapsed in the wake of the global financial crisis.

In a ruling on Tuesday, New York Appellate Division, First Department in Manhattan affirmed a trial judge’s dismissal of the case brought by Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia SA and its subsidiary FSA Asset Management, citing a lack of standing by the former and a lack of damages by the latter.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1l4u7EH (Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel)