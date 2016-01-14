FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley names new fixed income head in bid to reshape business
January 14, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 2 years ago

Morgan Stanley names new fixed income head in bid to reshape business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley named a new head for its fixed income trading unit as it seeks to turn around the struggling business.

Sam Kellie-Smith, who previously ran equity trading, will replace global co-heads Robert Rooney and Michael Heaney and will also take on responsibility for the commodities division, according to a memo from the New York-based bank.

Rooney will become chief executive of Morgan Stanley International and head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Heaney will retire from Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
