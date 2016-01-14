UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley names new fixed-income head in bid to reshape business

(New throughout, adds background on management changes)

By Olivia Oran

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley named a new head for its fixed-income trading unit as it seeks to turn around the struggling business.

Sam Kellie-Smith, who previously ran equity trading, will replace global fixed-income co-heads Robert Rooney and Michael Heaney and will also take on responsibility for the commodities division, according to a memo on Thursday from the New York-based bank.

The changes come as Morgan Stanley reshapes its bond trading unit. The bank said late last year it is cutting 25 percent of its fixed income jobs as increased regulation has made trading bonds less profitable.

Ted Pick, who previously ran the bank’s equities trading unit, was tasked by Gorman last year to oversee its entire trading business. Under Pick and recently promoted president Colm Kelleher, the bank is moving key equities executives to fixed income as it tries to facilitate better coordination between the two desks.

Kellie-Smith joined Morgan Stanley in 1997 and has since run equities derivatives trading in London and Asia equity trading in Hong Kong. He has served as the global head of equity trading for the last seven years.

Rooney will become chief executive of Morgan Stanley International and head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. A 25 year veteran of Morgan Stanley’s fixed income and capital markets departments, Rooney takes on a role that Kelleher left vacant following his promotion last week.

Heaney will retire from Morgan Stanley after working there for 30 years and being tapped as global co-head of fixed income in 2013. He joined as an associate in credit research in 1986 and has worked in both New York and London in a variety of roles including heading credit sales and trading globally.

Matt Berke, who has served under Pick as the chief operating officer for equities, was also named the global chief operating officer of sales and trading. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)