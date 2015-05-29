FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Parker Gilbert, former Morgan Stanley chairman, dies
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 29, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

Parker Gilbert, former Morgan Stanley chairman, dies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - Parker Gilbert, a former Morgan Stanley chairman who led the firm through its transition from a private partnership to a publicly traded company and later organized a revolt to oust a successor, died on Wednesday.

Gilbert was 81. His death followed a long illness, the company said in a memorial on its website.

A stepson of firm co-founder Harold Stanley, Gilbert was born in New York City in 1933. He received an undergraduate degree from Yale in 1956 and joined the U.S. Army intelligence service before going to work for the firm in 1960.

He was elected partner in 1969 and became president in 1983. In 1984 he became chairman. He led the firm in its 1986 public offering to obtain capital to better compete in securities trading and investment banking.

Gilbert retired in 1990 and the firm went on to merge in 1997 with retail brokerage giant Dean Witter, Discover & Co, whose chairman and chief executive, Philip Purcell, became board chairman and CEO of the combined company.

In January 2005 Gilbert hosted a meeting of retired and current executives at his home to discuss Purcell’s management and what had gone wrong with the company, whose stock had plunged, according to the book “Blue Blood & Mutiny: The Fight for the Soul of Morgan Stanley.”

In March 2005 Gilbert was quoted in The New York Times as saying that there was “groundswell of people” determined to preserve “an aura of integrity attached to Morgan Stanley’s name.”

Purcell retired three months later.

Gilbert is survived by his wife, three children and eight grandchildren. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.