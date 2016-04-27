Morgan Stanley's chief admin officer for wealth unit retires -memo

April 27 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s chief administrative officer for its wealth management division, Lisa Golia, has retired.

Golia is leaving the firm after 17 years to spend more time with her family, Morgan Stanley said Wednesday in an internal memo which was reviewed by Reuters.

Golia’s responsibilities will be divided between Chief Operating Officer for the Field Barry Goldstein and Chief Operating Officer for Wealth Management Jed Finn.

Golia was promoted in February to chief administrative officer and also had responsibilities in the field organization.

Her retirement comes on the heels of other management changes within Morgan Stanley’s wealth management division.

Andy Saperstein and Shelley O‘Connor were named co-heads of the wealth division after Greg Fleming departed the bank in January.

Raj Dhanda, the former head of investment products and services for wealth management, and Sara Furber, who ran institutional businesses within the retail brokerage, also exited the firm earlier this year.