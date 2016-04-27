FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley's chief admin officer for wealth unit retires -memo
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 27, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Morgan Stanley's chief admin officer for wealth unit retires -memo

Olivia Oran

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s chief administrative officer for its wealth management division, Lisa Golia, has retired.

Golia is leaving the firm after 17 years to spend more time with her family, Morgan Stanley said Wednesday in an internal memo which was reviewed by Reuters.

Golia’s responsibilities will be divided between Chief Operating Officer for the Field Barry Goldstein and Chief Operating Officer for Wealth Management Jed Finn.

Golia was promoted in February to chief administrative officer and also had responsibilities in the field organization.

Her retirement comes on the heels of other management changes within Morgan Stanley’s wealth management division.

Andy Saperstein and Shelley O‘Connor were named co-heads of the wealth division after Greg Fleming departed the bank in January.

Raj Dhanda, the former head of investment products and services for wealth management, and Sara Furber, who ran institutional businesses within the retail brokerage, also exited the firm earlier this year.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.