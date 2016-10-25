FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman takes aim at quarterly reporting
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
October 25, 2016 / 7:30 PM / in 10 months

Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman takes aim at quarterly reporting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman questioned the need for companies to report earnings every quarter, calling the practice "asinine."

"This is one thing the Brits definitely have figured out with six month reporting," Gorman said on Tuesday at a conference hosted by Bloomberg L.P. in New York. "Why wouldn't that power and information in an organization go into what's best for clients rather than having to report again in another nine weeks?"

Gorman joins Wall Street leaders like BlackRock Inc CEO Larry Fink and JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon who have called on companies and investors to look past quarterly earnings and to encourage more long-term thinking. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by David Gregorio)

