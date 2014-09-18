FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley adds advisory team from Merrill Lynch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley recruited a team of investment advisers that oversees more than $4.5 billion in client assets, from the global institutional consulting group of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Birmingham, Michigan-based Brice Group joins Morgan Stanley’s Graystone Consulting to serve institutional and individual clients in the U.S. Midwest.

A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman confirmed the move.

The team includes institutional consulting directors, Brian Brice and Tim Brice, who are both managing directors.

Other members of the team are Rebecca Wolfe, vice president and group director, and Ray Fortin, vice president and business development director.

Institutional consulting associate Stephanie Mills, senior client service associate Diane Roegner and consulting group analyst Julie Pawlowski are also part of the team.

Graystone focuses on selling managed investment products to institutional clients in the retail brokerage community, including corporations, family offices, endowments and foundations, healthcare organizations and Taft-Hartley funds. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)

