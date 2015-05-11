FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley to sell Global Oil Merchanting business to CCI
May 11, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

Morgan Stanley to sell Global Oil Merchanting business to CCI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said it would sell its Global Oil Merchanting business to Castleton Commodities International LLC, a privately held U.S. energy merchant, for an undisclosed sum.

The sale includes a network of oil terminal storage agreements, inventory, physical oil purchase, sale and supply agreements and freight shipping contracts, Morgan Stanley said.

The deal does not include Morgan Stanley’s client-facilitation oil trading business or any of its commodities operations outside of the oil sector. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

