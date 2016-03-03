FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley raises $3.6 bln for second infrastructure fund
March 3, 2016 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

Morgan Stanley raises $3.6 bln for second infrastructure fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it had raised $3.6 billion for its second infrastructure fund, North Haven Infrastructure Partners II (NHIP II).

The company said it had also received commitments for up to $2.2 billion more from investors in NHIP II, including from public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies.

The NHIP II fund will invest in assets in the energy, utilities and transportation sectors whose value may be significantly enhanced through operational improvements, Morgan Stanley said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

