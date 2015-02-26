FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley head of strategy Doug Ketterer to retire
February 26, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley head of strategy Doug Ketterer to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley told advisers on Thursday that Doug Ketterer, the firm’s head of strategy and client management, is retiring, according to an internal memo sent to employees and seen by Reuters.

Ketterer, 49, once lead the firm’s U.S. brokerage operations and its high-end private wealth management business, overseeing the world’s largest sales force of brokers and wealth advisers until he stepped down in February 2014 to spearhead strategy.

He was replaced in his former job by Shelley O‘Connor, who now oversees the brokerage division’s more than 16,000 brokers , and by Eric Benedict, who was named in May 2014 to run private wealth management for clients with $20 million or more to invest.

Ketterer did not return calls for comment.

The memo does not make clear whether the firm has selected a replacement for Ketterer or when exactly he will step down. It said there will be “additional organizational announcements shortly.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Paul Simao)

