Morgan Stanley tech co-head Kilcoyne retires

March 3 (Reuters) - One of Morgan Stanley’s most senior technology executives, Moira Kilcoyne, has left the bank.

Kilcoyne, who co-headed the bank’s global technology and data business alongside Steve Lieblich, retired from Morgan Stanley earlier this year after joining the firm in 1989, a Morgan Stanley spokesman said.

Lieblich will take responsibility for running the technology division.

The move, which was announced in January internally, had not been previously reported.

Kilcoyne held a number of technology roles within the bank, including chief operating officer of operations and technology and chief information officer of wealth management. She helped lead the bank’s technology integration following its acquisition of Smith Barney’s retail brokerage in 2009, a process that was riddled with widespread glitches and attracted complaints from financial advisers.

Kilcoyne also was a member of the firm’s management committee, a group of the bank’s most senior executives.

Morgan Stanley has been looking to leverage technology more as it looks to cut $1 billion in costs by 2017. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)