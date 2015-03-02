FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley says New York Attorney General may file lawsuit
#Funds News
March 2, 2015

Morgan Stanley says New York Attorney General may file lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Monday that the New York Attorney General’s office has indicated that it intends to file a lawsuit alleging that the Wall Street bank misrepresented or omitted material information in about 30 subprime securitizations.

In its annual 10-K regulatory filing, Morgan Stanley said it does not agree with the allegations and presented defenses to the New York Attorney General. It also said legal expenses last year rose to $3.41 billion last year from $1.95 billion in 2013. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

